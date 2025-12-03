England edge Ghana in competitive friendly test

England claimed a 2-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly in Southampton, but the scoreline only told part of the story after a spirited display from the Black Queens.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren gave new defender Benedicte Simon her first start for Ghana.

The hosts struck early when Lucia Kendall finished in the 6th minute, setting the tone for an England side that dominated possession yet found Ghana stubborn and organised at the back. Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan was outstanding, making several key saves and earning player-of-the-match recognition.â€‹

Ghana grew into the game after the break, defending compactly and looking to threaten on the counter through Alice Kusi’s replacement, Princess Marfo and later substitutes like Princella Adubea. Ghana’s resistance was finally broken deep into stoppage time when VAR awarded a penalty, which Alessia Russo calmly converted in the 96th minute to seal the result.â€‹

For the Black Queens, this friendly was less about the score and more about testing new combinations and building cohesion ahead of crucial upcoming assignments in qualification and regional competitions.

Source: Ghanasoccernet