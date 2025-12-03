People Knew My Songs Before Me – OliveTheBoy

OliveTheBoy

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, OliveTheBoy, has disclosed that his fanbase keeps increasing because of his good music productions.

According to him, before gaining opportunities to perform at big events after hitting the limelight, many of his fans had not seen him in person but had heard his songs, jamming to the vibes they exude.

“People knew my songs before they even knew my face, and it showed me that when you put in the work, you don’t need to force anything,” he told Prudent on EGuide show on Guide Radio.

OliveTheBoy, real name Joel Ofori Bonsu, made waves at Tidal Rave 2025 with his bold performance. He sang on a rotating bed with a scantily clad dancer, sparking a mix of shock, praise, and playful jokes on social media.

Many called it “wild energy,” while others wondered if the rave turned into a “strippers’ party”. Either way, OliveTheBoy stole the show alongside other big names like Ayra Starr and Black Sherif.

OliveTheBoy shot to fame in May 2023 with his hit single “Goodsin” from the Avana EP, which went viral on TikTok and became the most Shazamed song in Nigeria and Ghana.

OliveTheBoy is signed to Loop Music and has collaborated with big names like King Promise, Reekado Banks, and Sarkodie. His music blends Afrobeats, Afropop, Soul, and R&B, drawing comparisons to artistes like Wizkid and Fireboy DML.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke