Why Wait Until December To Book Artistes? – Nana Kojo Mula

Nana Kojo Mula

Entertainment pundit, Nana Kojo Mula, has expressed concern over the trend of event organisers waiting until December to host events, arguing that this practice hinders the progress of the entertainment industry.

Speaking on the “Entertainment Guide” segment of DGN Television, hosted by Prudent, Nana Kojo Mula tackled the question: “Are Ghanaian artistes hosting their own December events helping the industry or pushing event organisers to look outside for talent?”

He questioned the rationale behind organisers postponing events until December, stating, “I don’t think event organisers are fading out. The real question is, why are they waiting until December to organise an event before booking artistes? There are 12 months in a year!”

Nana Kojo Mula emphasised that the desire to host major shows in December is detrimental to artistes. “If I’m an artiste and I’ve had a successful year, I wouldn’t wait until December to host my own event. Instead, I would perform at my friends’ events and plan my own for January or February. Imagine if Medikal filled a stadium in January; the buzz would carry right into the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA),” he said.

He further pointed out that the rush to host shows in December is largely due to the event calendar, where artistes feel pressured to have a significant show before being considered for the Artiste of the Year category, saying, “This cycle of waiting only contributes to stagnation in the industry.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke