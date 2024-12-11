Dr. Adutwum Retains Bosomtwe Seat

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has retained his seat in Parliament on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after his victory in the December 7 election.

He polled 46,797 votes to beat his closest contender, Abdullah Hamidu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who had 12,842 votes, whereas Samuel Adusei-Akwaboah who contested on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) garnered 200 votes while Eric Osei Boateng of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) polled 152 votes.

The total valid votes was 59,991 and rejected ballots were 393, whereas the total votes cast was 60,384.

Incident Free

The election, which recorded no incident throughout the constituency, will go down in history as one of the most peaceful to be conducted in the Bosomtwe Constituency.

Mr. Lawrence Essien, the Returning Officer for the constituency, therefore declared Dr. Osei Adutwum the winner of the election, to represent the people of Bosomtwe for the next four years in Parliament.

This victory made it three times that the MP was elected to represent the people in Parliament.

In the presidential election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 45,400 votes while John Dramani Mahama polled 13,179 votes.

The remaining ten other contenders polled between four to 878 votes, with 620 rejected votes.

Appreciation

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Adutwum, who is also the Minister for Education, expressed his profound gratitude to the electorate for the confidence reposed in him the third time to represent them in Parliament.

He also praised the leadership of the party in the constituency for their hard work and the sacrifices they made in getting such a resounding victory, and pledged to work very hard to lift the image of the constituency high in the country and the rest of the world.