Fameye To Hold ‘Family Live Concert’

Fameye

Ghanaian rapper, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye, will on December 20 host a concert dubbed “Family Live Concert” to entertain his fans.

The event, according to the artiste, will take place at the vibrant Atomic 5&6 Basic School Park, and promises a night of music, joy, and family bonding.

Known for his resplendent lyrics and infectious melodies, Fameye has captured the hearts of music lovers both locally and internationally. His unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and hip-hop has solidified his position as one of Ghana’s most talented artistes.

This special concert will feature Fameye’s chart-topping hits and new music, offering fans a glimpse into his artistic evolution.

The family-friendly atmosphere will allow parents to introduce their children to the magic of live music, fostering a shared love for music and creating lasting memories.