‘Young Artists Should Learn From Veterans’

Mikki Osei Berko

Celebrated Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko, widely known for his iconic roles in ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Dada Boat’, has expressed concerns about the declining standards in Ghana’s creative arts industry.

Speaking on YFM, he shed light on how the industry has shifted over the years, with many practitioners disregarding the importance of mentorship and formal training.

Reflecting on his time in the industry, Osei Berko noted how a solid foundation of learning was crucial for success in their era.

“Back then, even with all the training we got from institutions like the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, we still looked up to legends like Tommy Annan Forson, Charley Sam, and Kwame Sefa Kayi.

These were people who set the pace, and we willingly sought guidance from them to improve our craft,” he said.

Contrasting this with the present, Osei Berko expressed concern that younger professionals often sideline the wealth of knowledge seasoned practitioners have to offer.

“Today’s artists seem reluctant to learn from those who paved the way. They think technology alone can replace experience and guidance,” he observed.

He highlighted how the rise of digital tools, while transformative, has also contributed to the decline in standards. “Now, you can edit an entire production on your smartphone. That’s great for innovation, but when there’s no proper training to back it, the quality suffers,” he added.

For Osei Berko, the creative arts industry has immense potential, but the future depends on bridging the gap between old and new generations. He urged younger practitioners to embrace mentorship and learning, ensuring that the industry thrives with professionalism and excellence.