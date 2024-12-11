MUSIGLO Grateful To Sponsors, Others

The award winners

The Musicians’ Organisation Global (MUSIGLO) has conveyed its sincere appreciation to Ghanaians and sponsors for their significant contributions to the success of the maiden edition of its awards ceremony dubbed “Global Music and Creative Entrepreneurship Awards (MUSIGLO GMCE AWARDS)”.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible sponsors and supporters who made our awards ceremony an overwhelming success,” it stated.

It indicated that it could not have achieved the success without the efforts of the sponsors as well as the media, especially the DAILY GUIDE.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude on behalf of MUSIGLO for your dedication to make this event a huge success. Our idea became a reality thanks to your kind support,” it added.

During the awards ceremony, MUSIGLO recognised prominent industry figures and supporters for their noteworthy contributions to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Among the notable guests at the awards ceremony, which took place on November 30 at the Prestige Suit Hotel in Accra, were musicians, producers, and Simone Giger, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana.

MUSIGLO President, Mrs. Deborah Freeman Danquah, stated that the purpose of the awards ceremony is to honour artistes and creative businesses worldwide by acknowledging their skills, hard work, and creativity.

She disclosed that the MUSIGLO GMCE Awards will be held annually in some selected countries to equitably recognise renowned musicians and creative entrepreneurs worldwide for their commitment and extraordinary ingenuity.

MUSIGLO, which has chapters in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, and other nations, has become a significant force in promoting an environment that encourages innovation and defending the socioeconomic rights and interests of creative entrepreneurs around the world.

Some of the notable winners at the event included Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana Simone Giger (Impact Achievement Award), Nana Aboagye Dacosta (Lifetime Achievement Award), Rev. Mensah Bonsu (Lifetime Achievement Award), Obuoba J.A. Adofo (Lifetime Achievement Award),

Mrs. Rev. Diana Hammond (Best Female Gospel Artiste), George Clifford Owusu (Best Entertainment Journalist/ Blogger Award), Abraham Quarmyne (Lifetime Achievement Award), Methodist Evangel Choir (Best Ghanaian Evangelism Choir), Ghana Adventist Singing Groups Association (GASGA), Best Ghanaian Christian Singing Group, Bright Aheto (Best Choral Music Promoter), and Rev. Dr. Augustine Adu-Anane (Best Music Industry Financier), among others.

By George Clifford Owusu