Former Hasmal Player Dies In NDC Victory Celebration

Kwabena Baidoo

A somber mood has settled over the Ellembelle District as news of the untimely death of former Sekondi Hasaacas FC player, Kwabena Baidoo hits the area.

The tragic incident occurred during the celebration of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) victory in the 2024 general election.

According to reports, Baidoo was jubilating when he met his demise in a motor accident. His sister, Charity, and brother, Emmanuel Quarm, have confirmed the sad news.

The NDC’s victory celebration was marred by this tragic loss, which serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of safety during celebrations.

The party’s win in the presidential election and majority of parliamentary seats has been overshadowed by this unfortunate incident.