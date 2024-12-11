West Ham Show Antonio Love

Michail Antonio

West Ham players warmed up in Michail Antonio’s No. 9 shirt before they played Wolves in the Premier League on Monday, after the forward was involved in a car crash on Saturday.

The club have confirmed that Antonio has successfully undergone surgery for a lower-limb fracture after his Ferrari was involved in a single-vehicle collision after which he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

On Monday, West Ham confirmed they would pay tribute to the forward.

“Our players will show their support for teammate Michail Antonio tonight … Ahead of our fixture against Wolves, the players will warm-up in special ‘Antonio 9’ shirts, as well as walking out in tops adorning the striker’s name,” West Ham said in a statement.

West Ham went on to win the game at the London Stadium 2-1 owing to goals from Tomás Soucek and Jarrod Bowen. Soucek held up nine fingers in a reference to his teammate as he celebrated, while Bowen raised an Antonio shirt above his head in front the Hammers fans after slotting the winning goal.

Soucek told Sky Sports after the game that the squad had spoken to Antonio via video call earlier on Monday, adding that the Jamaica forward was in good spirits.

Antonio has featured in all 14 of West Ham’s Premier League matches so far this season.