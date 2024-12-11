Ho MCE Loses Parliamentary Bid

Divine Bosson

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, Divine Bosson lost his bid for the Ho Central parliamentary seat in the just ended December 7 election.

He lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) Richmond Edem Kpotosu who won the parliamentary race in a landslide.

About 112,361 eligible voters were expected to vote in the Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region, out of which 70,733 cast their votes, representing 65.35% voter turnout.

The exercise was very peaceful at all 254 polling stations across the constituency with all processes closely monitored by various stakeholders, including local and international elections observers.

The Ho Central Constituency was keenly contested by four individuals: the Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu from the National Democratic Congress, Nelson Vide from the National Democratic Party, and independent candidate Mawulorm Klutse.

At the end of the polls, Mr. Bosson from the NPP secured 5,737 votes, representing 8.17%; Vide Kofi Nelson from NDP secured 96 votes, representing 0.16%.

Edem Kofi Kpotosu from the NDC polled 62,325 votes, representing 88.80%, while Mawulorm Klutse, an independent candidate polled 2,025 votes, representing 2.88%.

Edem Kofi Kpotosu, the Member of Parliament-elect, expressed his appreciation to all supporters for voting massively to continue the developmental agenda and forward movement of the constituency in his victory speech.

Benjamin Komla Kpodo, the current Member of Parliament, expressed his delight with the smooth elections conducted in the constituency.

He noted that he would offer his full support to his successor to propel the progress of the constituency to greater heights.

President-elect John Dramani Mahama polled 65,392 votes out of 70,062 total valid votes while Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 4,153 representing 5.93% of the total valid votes.

BY Daniel K. Orlando