DStv Premieres ‘Madam

The newest must-see programme from Akwaaba Magic, ‘Madam’, will be premiered on May 8, 2023.

Fans have been expecting the announcement of the lead actress for weeks, making the show the buzz of the town.

Finally, the lead actress, Joselyn Dumas, who will play the daring and fiery Madam, has been revealed.

The captivating drama series transports viewers to the life of a woman who will do anything to gain power.

The role of a multifaceted figure who is both a manipulator and a humanitarian is one that Joselyn Dumas applies her extraordinary skills and experience to.

On the one hand, Madam is dedicated to rehabilitating young girls who have been broken by life’s challenges.

However, on the other hand, she uses these same girls for sexual favours for men in power, leveraging their vulnerability to advance her own interests.

Some of the key casts include Lucky Lawson, Michael Katahena, Salma Mumin, Dean Amegashie, Jasmine Baroudi, Adomaa, Godwin Namboh, and other amazing talents.

According to the Head of Marketing at Multichoice Ghana, Afua Kissi-Nyame, “We’re thrilled to have Joselyn Dumas as the lead actress in ‘Madam’ alongside so many amazing talents.

“They bring ‘Madam’ to life in a way that will captivate audiences and keep them coming back for more. With its powerful storyline and exceptional production values, ‘Madam’ is a show that we’re proud to bring to our viewers.”

This gripping drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with each episode revealing more about Madam and the lengths she will go to maintain her hold on power.

Get ready to experience the thrill of ‘Madam’ when it premieres on May 8, showing Mondays to Fridays exclusively on Akwaaba Magic DStv channel 150 and GOtv Channel 102.

Stay connected on *759# and don’t miss out on this must-watch drama series that is sure to leave you wanting more.