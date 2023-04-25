Gospel Stars Parade For ‘In His Presence’ Concert

Abena Ruthy

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel music icons, Selina Boateng, Tagoe Sisters, Lady Ophelia, Minister Elorm, are among some selected gospel stars billed to perform at this year’s edition of the annual ‘In His Presence’ Concert on Sunday, April 30.

According to the organisers, the event will take place at the Fire City Chapel, Teshie Camp 2 Taxi Rank in Accra.

One of Ghana’s amazing gospel artistes, Abena Ruthy, who educates Christians as well as gospel music lovers about the teachings of Christ through her songs, will headline the event.

She will be in charge of a night of worship featuring stirring music and a ministerial concert.

Put together by Abena Ruthy Ministries in collaboration with Fire City Chapel, it aims to provide a platform for music lovers to meet their favourite gospel performers and ministers of God.

Thousands of gospel music fans are anticipated to attend the free concert, which begins at 4pm and features electrifying live musical acts.

The event organisers said that through sincere worship, both Christians and non-Christians will be drawn closer to God.

They promised exciting live musical performances this year, adding that the artistes will take the stage one after the other, enthralling attendees with heartfelt and uplifting songs of adoration.

The organisers claim that it will have an impact on society and assist attendees in overcoming obstacles they have faced throughout the year. They also assert that God’s presence would undoubtedly be felt at the concert.

By George Clifford Owusu