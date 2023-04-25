‘Killer’ Cop Busted On The Run

BUSTED! Inspector Ahmed Twumasi (left), SHOT DEAD!

Victoria Dapaah (Right)

A serving police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah.

The young lady, popularly known as Maame Adwoa, was shot multiple times at close range on Thursday night at Adum in Kumasi around the Dufie Towers close to Aseda House.

The suspect, who is said to be an officer with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, was arrested Sunday evening at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

Inspector Twumasi allegedly shot and killed the young lady, who was believed to be his girlfriend with his service weapon.

Police, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested following a special police operation, which was launched after the shooting incident.

Inspector Twumasi, who has been on the run since the incident, is currently in police custody and will be put before court to face justice, the statement indicated.

He allegedly took the bloody action on Thursday night around 10pm following an exchange of words over infidelity.

The suspect was said to have phoned Victoria, who was at her Adum home at the time, to meet him for some discussions, and that during the discussions, a heated argument occurred between the two when the man accused the alleged girlfriend of infidelity.

Some witnesses claimed they initially mistook the police officer for an armed robber until they heard Victoria beg him not to kill her because she had not cheated on him, but the man refused to budge.

He shot her multiple times at close range and the police have since retrieved five empty cartridges from the scene, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

Ahmed Twumasi reportedly jumped into a rickshaw and fled the scene shortly after the bloody incident.

Victoria, a mother of one, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, a witness said, and added that they could not approach the killer because he was holding a gun.

According to reports, Inspector Twumasi considered suicide and confided in a lady friend after breaking the news to her, during which he sounded like someone who had suffered a broken heart.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s body has been deposited at the morgue, pending further inquiry into the incident.

By Ernest Kofi Adu & I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.