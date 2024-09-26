ECG Gets New MD

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has appointed David Asamoah as its new Acting Managing Director, following the resignation of Samuel Dubik Mahama on September 25.

David Asamoah’s appointment was announced by ECG Board Chairman Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Asamoah is no stranger to ECG, having previously served as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Commercial Services.

His experience also includes stints as Sectional Manager of Revenue in charge of Technical Investigation, where he demonstrated expertise in handling complex cases, including testifying in court against companies accused of illegal power connections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe