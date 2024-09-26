Democracy Hub Demo Leaders Face Court Hearing

On Thursday afternoon, Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor, Glenn Samm, and fellow protesters from the #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamseyNow demonstration were paraded before the Accra Circuit Court for their highly anticipated hearing.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent activist, was seen limping as he entered the court, accompanied by armed police officers.

This development is the latest chapter in the ongoing struggle for social justice and economic reforms in Ghana.

The Democracy Hub protests began in September 2023 with a three-day demonstration, dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse, which aimed to march to the Jubilee House and present a petition to the President, demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption.

Previous Protests and Arrests

The #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamseyNow protests have been marked by clashes with authorities, leading to arrests and sparking concerns about freedom of assembly and expression.

Just yesterday, 11 protesters, including Felicity Nelson, were remanded in custody overnight as the court adjourned their bail hearing.

An hour later, Ama Governor was escorted back onto the police bus while the 13 other protesters remained in the courtroom, awaiting the final verdict on their bail application.

-BY Daniel Bampoe