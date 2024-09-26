Our IT System Is Not Compromised – EC Assures Public

The Electoral Commission (EC) has moved to allay fears over the integrity of its IT system, following allegations of potential vulnerabilities raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa emphasized the robust security measures in place to safeguard the electoral process.

“Our IT system is designed to detect and prevent unauthorized access,” said a Commission spokesperson.

The EC acknowledged a recent incident in Pusiga, where an officer exploited vulnerabilities to undertake 38 unauthorized voter transfers. However, swift action was taken: anomaly detected, vulnerability identified, remedies implemented, and unauthorized transfers reversed.

No Evidence of Compromise

Despite NDC allegations, the EC maintains its IT system remains secure. “We invite the NDC to provide evidence of claimed discrepancies,” said the spokesperson.

The EC said it Voter Management System (VMS) retains all data, including registration, transfers, and amendments, ensuring accountability.

NDC Concerns

The NDC had raised concerns over: 243,540 alleged illegal voter transfers, 3,957 deleted registered voters, and 2,094 voters transferred without being listed in the Absent Voter List.

However, the Electoral Commission has reassures stakeholders of its commitment to a transparent and credible process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe