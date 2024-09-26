Bring Your Evidence- EC Dares NDC

Jean Mensa

In a bold move, the Electoral Commission (EC) has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to produce concrete evidence to support allegations of discrepancies in the Provisional Voters Register (PVR).

The ND C had raised concerns over potential vulnerabilities in the voter registration process, citing issues such as illegal voter transfers, deleted registered voters, and voters transferred without being listed in the Absent Voter List.

Draft Register

However, the EC maintains that the PVR is a draft register, and Constitutional Instrument 91 (C.I. 91) provides mechanisms for cleaning and revising the register to ensure its credibility.

“The PVR is not a final document,” said an EC spokesperson. “It’s a draft that undergoes scrutiny and correction before the final register is produced.”

Exhibition Exercise

The EC also emphasized the importance of the Exhibition Exercise, which displays the register at polling stations and online, allowing voters to verify their details, identify and correct errors, and ensure the register’s credibility.

Comprehensive Process

The EC outlined an eight-step process to produce the Final Voters Register, including registration, adjudication, exhibition, and verification.

NDC’s No Evidence

Despite an agreement to provide data on discrepancies, the NDC has yet to furnish the EC with the necessary evidence.

“We cannot investigate allegations without concrete evidence,” said the EC spokesperson.

EC’s Assurance

However, the Commission reassures stakeholders of its commitment to a transparent and credible electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe