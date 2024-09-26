Bawumia Engages Constituents With a Game Of Draughts On Campaign Tour

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took a brief pause from his campaign tour to engage in a friendly game of draughts (checkers) with constituents of the Upper Denkyira District in the Central Region.

The moment, captured on video, has since gained traction, sparking conversations about Bawumia’s approachable and down-to-earth campaign style.

This interaction forms part of Dr. Bawumia’s broader strategy of connecting with voters on a personal level, while listening to their concerns and sharing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) vision for the future.

His ability to blend politics with casual, relatable moments has been highlighted as an effective way of reaching the grassroots.

Currently, Dr. Bawumia is in the Western Region, where he is meeting with the people of the Wassa East Constituency as part of his campaign activities.

His focus remains on key issues such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic empowerment, promising to leverage his experience and policies to drive transformation in these sectors if elected President in 2024.

The game of draughts has come to symbolize his efforts to bridge the gap between leadership and everyday Ghanaians, enhancing his image as a leader who listens and interacts with all.