Motor Rider Involved In Kofi Kinaata’s Accident Dead

Lawrence Sey, a motor rider involved in an accident with popular musician Kofi Kinaata, is reported dead.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, as Kofi Kinaata was travelling to an event in the Western Region of Ghana.

The accident took place at Aboadze when Kinaata’s vehicle allegedly had a head-on collision with Sey’s motorcycle.

The award-winning musician took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to update fans on his condition, assuring them he was safe and in good health.

According to Kinaata’s account of the accident, the motorbike had collided with his vehicle, and he claimed the two passengers on the motorcycle were alive and receiving critical care at the hospital.

However, reports indicate that Lawrence Sey could not survive the injuries sustained in the crash.

The news has deeply upset Sey’s family, who are reportedly seeking justice.

Sey’s uncle expressed the family’s outrage, accusing Kofi Kinaata of negligence.

“He was coming from Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi while you (Kofi Kinaata) were coming from Takoradi to Nkroful. You left your lane, overtook, and knocked him into a pit. The way my son died, you will die the same way,” the uncle reportedly stated.

The accident and subsequent death of Lawrence Sey have raised tensions, with the family demanding accountability as investigations continue.