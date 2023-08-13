Eddie Nartey Marries Again

Actor and director Eddie Nartey has tied a nuptial knot with his new wife at a traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony has come off two years after he lost his first wife.

It brought together a number of his colleague actors who witnessed the ceremony together with his family.

Photos and videos from the ceremony have since garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The star-dubbed marriage ceremony had the likes of Bismark The Joke, James Gardiner, Foster Romanus, and Peter Ritchie among the groomsmen.

Eddie Nartey lost his wife, Vida Ohenewaa Nartey two years ago. The sad incident occurred on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

He waited two years and live happily again.