Efua Ghartey Elected First Female President Of Ghana Bar Association

In a groundbreaking moment for the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Efua Ghartey, wife of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has been elected as the first female president of the association.

Mrs. Ghartey, a seasoned lawyer with over 30 years of experience, made history by winning the GBA presidential elections held in Kumasi on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

She polled 1,278 votes to beat her closest contender, Agbesi Dzakpasu, who polled 1,060 votes.

This marks a significant milestone in the association’s history, as Mrs. Ghartey becomes the first female to hold the enviable position of president.

Her election is being hailed as a transformative moment for the GBA, as it ushers in new leadership that is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the legal profession in Ghana.

Mrs. Ghartey’s journey to the presidency was not an easy one.

She had previously run for the position twice, losing by narrow margins of 67 and 65 votes, respectively.

However, she remained undeterred and spent the past six years consistently voicing her intention to lead the GBA.

Her determination and perseverance have finally paid off, and she is now set to lead the association into a new era.

Mrs. Ghartey’s election is seen as a significant step forward for women in the legal profession, and it is expected to inspire more women to take on leadership roles.

In addition to Mrs. Ghartey’s election, Victoria Barth was also elected as the vice president of the GBA, polling 1,624 votes to defeat Ebenezer Kwaitoo, who polled 495 votes.

The elections took place at the GBA’s annual congress in Kumasi, which brought together lawyers from across the country.

The congress provided a platform for lawyers to discuss key issues affecting the legal profession and to elect new leaders to guide the association.

Mrs. Ghartey’s election is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the legal profession.

She has been a member of the GBA for over 30 years and has served in various capacities, including as a member of the association’s national executive committee.

BY Daniel Bampoe