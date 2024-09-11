Alan Cash Picks Kwame Owusu Danso As Running Mate

Alan Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), has officially nominated Kwame Owusu Danso as his running mate for the upcoming elections.

The announcement comes shortly after Kyerematen submitted his nomination at the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Owusu Danso, a lawyer brings extensive experience and diverse expertise to the ticket.

According to a statement issued by Kyerematen, Owusu Danso’s selection aligns with the aspirations of Ghana’s youth, who are seeking greater inclusion in governance decisions.

The statement highlighted Danso as a youth icon, recognized for his versatility and broad talents across corporate management, law, broadcast journalism, music, and civil society activism.

Owusu Danso’s consistent history of advocating for public causes, especially in promoting quality governance, further strengthens his credibility.

As a founding member of the Forum for Accountable Governance (FAG), Danso has been dedicated to issues such as anti-corruption, electoral reforms, environmental governance, and human rights.

His nomination is expected to resonate with Ghana’s youth, bringing their voice and concerns to the forefront of national decision-making.

Kyerematen’s decision to pick Owusu Danso as his running mate is seen as a strategic move aimed at enhancing the campaign’s appeal across various voter groups.

-BY Daniel Bampoe