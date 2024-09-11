Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris For US President

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

In a heartfelt message shared on her social media, Swift urged her followers to do their own research and make informed decisions but made it clear that she has chosen Harris and Walz for their leadership and commitment to key social issues.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” Swift wrote. She highlighted her voting process, explaining how she evaluates candidates based on their policies and proposed plans.

Swift also addressed recent misinformation about her political stance, clarifying that a false endorsement of Donald Trump had been attributed to her on a misleading website. “It really conjured up my fears around Al, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she said, stressing the importance of transparency. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Swift expressed admiration for Kamala Harris, calling her a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and a “warrior” for causes that matter to her.

She also praised Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, for his long-standing advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and women’s reproductive rights.

Swift concluded her message by encouraging her fans to register to vote and consider voting early, linking resources to help her followers prepare for the election. “With love and hope,” she signed off.

As a cultural icon with millions of followers, Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris and Walz could have a significant impact on the 2024 election, especially among young and first-time voters.