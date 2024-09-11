I Haven’t Quit Acting Yet- Dr. Likee

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Dr Likee, has addressed rumors about his departure from the movie industry, making it clear that he has not quit acting despite earlier hints.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dr Likee confirmed that he remains active in the industry and has no immediate plans to retire.

“We are working. I haven’t started today, but I am still working,” he said, emphasizing his continued involvement in acting.

Dr Likee made headlines recently when he hinted at possible retirement after returning from the UK with his protégé, Kyekyeku.

His comments sparked speculation about his future in the industry, especially after he expressed frustration with some of his protégés who were not following his advice.

The actor also noted that he has not uploaded any new content to his YouTube channel in over a year, explaining that he has been taking time to focus on himself.

Despite these concerns, Dr Likee has now reassured fans that he is still dedicated to acting and remains active in the field.