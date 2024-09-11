Asamoah Gyan Quits Politics

In a surprise move, former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has announced his decision to quit politics.

Asamoah Gyan, who was recently the Chairman of the Youth and Sports Manifesto Committee for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that he has not been fair to the youth and people of Ghana.

The former football star’s decision to quit politics comes after he faced backlash from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for joining the ruling party.

However, it is unclear whether the criticism played a role in his decision to exit politics.

In a statement released on his social media platforms, Asamoah Gyan said, “I haven’t been fair to the youth and the people of Ghana. Henceforth, I am not affiliated with any political party. I will continue with my humanitarian work and help the youth of Ghana in my own way. Nothing political.”

Gyan’s exit from politics marks a new chapter in his life, as he focuses on giving back to the community through his humanitarian work.

As the chairman of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, he has outlined his vision for empowering the youth of Ghana and Africa through sports and philanthropy.

Gyan’s foundation aims to build sports academies, training centers, and mentorship programs that nurture young talent in all sports.

The foundation will also emphasize education, character, and life skills to prepare young people for success beyond the field.

Through his foundation, Gyan plans to promote the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on education, health, and equality, to ensure that every young person has the chance to thrive.

-BY Daniel Bampoe