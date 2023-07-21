Empire, Ubuntu Enterprises Strengthen Partnership

Bola Ray

Empire Entertainment, a music label based in Ghana and Ubuntu Enterprises, a company based in the US, have strengthened their collaborative partnership in order to provide resources, funding, and support to various facets of the arts and promotions.

Additionally, the alliance between Empire Entertainment and Ubuntu Enterprises aims to combine their complementary skills and strengths, to encourage creativity and produce exciting opportunities for musicians and artistes.

Their joint goal of pushing boundaries and reshaping the music industry is supported by their collaboration.

The two parties claim that as a result of their relationship, they will collaborate to promote and expand production training facilities. This will be carried out for upcoming young artistes across the world.

The combined resources of the two organisations will enable this project to give artistes unrivaled prospects for success and to produce unforgettable fan experiences.

This collaboration is influencing the future of the music business, not just the music itself.

The relationship will start now, and preparations for upcoming events, artistes’ alliances, and avant-garde music releases are already underway.

One of Ghana’s well-known and innovative radio and television personalities, Nat Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, best known by his stage name Bola Ray, is the CEO of Empire Entertainment.

He has developed into one of the top experts in the country on media management, business growth, and event production over the years.

Carl Shackleton, CEO/President of Ubuntu Enterprises LLC, has over 25 years of experience working in the music business.

Courtesy: Celestina Adofo, tinaadofo3021@gmial.com