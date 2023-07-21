UTV’s Abigail Ashley Wins Best Student Award

Abigail Ashley

Abigail Ashley, a renowned TV/radio personality and health advocate has been awarded the overall best graduating student (valedictorian) award at the GH Fashion School with four awards.

The awards include Most Promising Fashion Student, Best Student in Garment Construction, Best Student in Fashion Business, Best Student in Machinery and the Valedictorian Award (overall best student in fashion).

Several students were honoured at the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities, including former students.

Abigail Ashley, the host of the television shows ‘My Health, My Life’ and ‘Mo Ho Y3’ on UTV and Okay FM, respectively, was among those recognised.

Abigail Ashley’s extraordinary accomplishment not only demonstrates her talent and perseverance but also acts as an example to aspiring fashion aficionados.

She was given her awards at the school’s graduation ceremony at Achimota in Accra.

In addition to being a health champion, Abigail is the founder of the non-profit organisation, Behind My Smiles Foundation, which focuses on kidney health awareness.

Abigail Ashley, who has won numerous prizes, was given the Humanitarian Award at the 11th 3G Awards ceremony last year in the United States of America (USA).

Since its founding, the GH Fashion School has graduated a large number of brilliant designers who have provided a stunning array of designsto satisfy the demands of society.

By George Clifford Owusu