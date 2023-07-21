RAIN Foundation To Hold Predecessors Awards In France

Raphaelle Antwi

Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN) Foundation, organisers of the annual Predecessors Awards, have announced that the Europe edition of the awards ceremony will take place in the city of Strasbourg, France on Saturday, July 29.

Twenty-one unsung heroes chosen out of many nominations from various countries in Europe will be honoured at the event, and this will include immortalising their legacies in a four-year project.

The founding president of RAIN Foundation and renowned author Raphaelle Antwi said the foundation would organise the Africa and America editions of the awards on September 21 in Accra and on November 11 in Florida, USA. This year, 70 heroes are anticipated to get recognition.

This year’s Europe edition of the awards will include the unveiling of an African Diaspora Development Project (ADDP), the idea and legacy of Ambassador Joejo Dadzie, recipient of the 2022 Predecessors Awards. The goal of this innovative project is to support Africa’s development agenda, which will involve creating an African Diaspora Solidarity Bank.

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide will also be unveiling GAP1000, a strategic global partnership that will provide both spiritual and material support for the five-star projects of the organisation.