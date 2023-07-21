GFA Rolls Out 2023/24 Season Roadmap

Kurt Okraku

The country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA), has rolled out activities for the betPawa 2023/24 Season.

A mandatory rest period from June 19 to July 28 has been fixed, while a registration window was opened on June 20.

According to the GFA, pre-season will kick off from July 29 to September 14, while registration closes on September 1.

Champion of champions involving league champions Medeama SC and FA champions Dreams FC has been fixed for September 3.

Deadline for all registration queries is September.

This season’s league is expected to start from September 15 to 18.

From The Sports Desk