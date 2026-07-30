Entrepreneur Dai Mingsheng: 25 Years Of China-Ghana Partnership Built On Innovation And Dedication

Dai Mingsheng

For a quarter of a century, Chinese entrepreneur Dai Mingsheng has lived and worked in Ghana. What began in 2001 with two shipping containers and a conviction that mining could be done better has grown into a legacy of mechanization, jobs, training, and cross-cultural friendship.

On June 18, 2001, Dai Mingsheng arrived in Ghana. Beyond his luggage, he brought two containers shipped from China. Inside were the components of a sand-pumping gold dredger and 30 sand-making machines.

It was a modest start. But at the time, Ghana’s small-scale mining sector was defined by manual labor. Miners broke rock with hammers and chisels. Ore was carried on heads up steep mine shafts. The work was grueling, safety was poor, and productivity was low. Seeing it firsthand, Dai resolved to change that.

He set out to introduce mechanised mining technology to Ghana and became one of the earliest trailblazers in modernizing the country’s small-scale mining industry.

From Containers to a Full-Service Operation

Today, Dai Mingsheng serves as Managing Director of China Xinzheng-Ghana Friendly Development Company Ltd. The company holds a Mining Support Services License issued by the Ghanaian government.Its operations now span the supply of large-scale mining machinery, technical support, equipment maintenance and repair, and professional training for local operators.

In Tarkwa, the hub of mining in Ghana’s Western Region, the company has provided comprehensive support to six community mining projects. It has deployed more than 30 pieces of heavy mining machinery and key production equipment.

Over the years, it has built long-term, stable partnerships with multiple mining companies and community mining cooperatives. Each project employs an average of about 2,000 workers. Cumulatively, the operations have created tens of thousands of jobs for local communities and injected sustained momentum into the local economy.

An Innovator’s Footprint

Innovation has been the hallmark of Dai’s 25 years in Ghana. He was among the first to promote mechanized small-scale mining technology in the country. Adapting to local conditions, he developed a sand-pumping gold dredger suited to Ghana’s geology.

The design earned him a national mining technology patent from the Government of Ghana, and an African regional patent through Zimbabwe. He was also the first to introduce sand-making machines into Ghana. He didn’t just import them. He trained large numbers of local miners to operate and maintain the equipment himself.

By current industry estimates, more than 100,000 sand-making machines are now in operation across Ghana. Behind each machine, Dai notes, is a family’s livelihood and the stable income of several workers. His expertise covers mining engineering, machinery manufacturing, technical training, equipment maintenance, and full support services.

Equally important to him has been the push for responsible mining. Dai has consistently championed green mining practices, particularly chemical-free gravity separation technology. The method, he argues, avoids polluting rivers and damaging ecosystems, allowing mining development and environmental protection to proceed together.

Some of the workers of the Chinese firm

Putting Down Roots

The last 25 years have not been without hardship. Dai has endured four severe bouts of malaria, survived a life-threatening cholera infection, and narrowly escaped death from a hypoglycemic coma. None of it shook his decision to make Ghana home.

“The Ghanaian people are kind, warm, and friendly,” he often says. “This is my second home.”

He brought his family to live with him in Ghana. True to his practical nature, he turned personal challenges into resources for others. He compiled his malaria prevention experience into booklets and his self-taught English learning methods into cards, distributing them freely to every newly arrived Chinese compatriot.

Beyond Business: A Commitment to People

For Dai, entrepreneurship carries a social responsibility. Public welfare has been a constant thread in his work.He has sponsored local employees to pursue further studies in China. He established scholarships for employees’ children. After the death of an employee named Nyamekye, he fully covered the education and living expenses of the man’s children. In Tarkwa and surrounding communities, he has supported infrastructure projects, including road construction, to improve daily life beyond the mine sites.

“Actions prove that a company’s value lies not only in the profits it generates, but also in the tangible improvements it brings to people’s lives,” colleagues say of his approach.

A Quarter-Century of Impact

As he marks 25 years of living and working in Ghana, Dai Mingsheng’s story reflects more than business growth. It reflects innovation, responsibility, and sustained people-to-people cooperation.

Through investment in employment, education, skills training, infrastructure, and green mining, he has helped advance Ghana’s mining support services industry. At the same time, he has contributed a concrete chapter to the friendship between China and Ghana.

He sums it up simply: “The big things are for the state, the small things are for ordinary people. I just do the small things well — blaze a trail so that those who follow can walk more smoothly.”

In many ways, that philosophy captures the most grounded, practical expression of the Belt and Road Initiative on African soil. One entrepreneur, two containers in 2001, and 25 years later, a network of machines, skilled workers, and communities with a different future.

From manual hammers to mechanised dredgers. From one man’s arrival to tens of thousands of jobs. That is the imprint Dai Mingsheng has left on Ghana’s mining sector.

By Emmanuel Opoku