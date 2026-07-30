STMA Struggles To Get Land For 24-Hour Economy Market

Frederick Faidoo

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) seems to be struggling to get adequate land for the government’s 24-Hour Economy Market project in the metropolis.

The Kojokrom Market was initially chosen for the project because of its strategic location and commercial significance.

However, preliminary site assessments indicated potential challenges that required further scrutiny.

A special committee was therefore established by the Assembly, which found out that the project’s architectural plan needed a minimum of four acres of land. Meanwhile, the land available is 2.88 acres.

The committee warned that developments on the proposed site could restrict the project, and that compensating affected property owners would also place a heavy financial strain on the Assembly.

The Committee therefore suggested that “If no technically and economically viable alternative site is identified, a phased approach must be adopted to begin development on the available 2.88 acres and later expand onto an adjoining 1.2‑acre plot.”

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Frederick Faidoo, disclosed this at the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 9th Assembly in Sekondi.

He said, “Management is reviewing the committee’s report and will consult traditional authorities and affected persons before taking a final decision.”

He mentioned that the Assembly was able to collect about GH¢9,799,294.41 as Internally Generated Funds (IGF) by mid-2026.

The achievement, he noted, was about 47.2 per cent of the Assembly’s targeted IGF of GH¢20,746,251.85 for the year.

Mr. Faidoo revealed that the revenue came from rates, land and concessions, fees and fines, licences as well as rents.

He said of the IGF spending, GH¢8,499,848.77 was used for goods and services, while capital expenditure received GH¢66,973.00 — just 3 per cent of the GH¢2,461,602.28 allocation.

Mr. Faidoo described the security situation in the metropolis as generally peaceful, with only isolated incidents such as theft, illegal dumping, traffic and noise violations, minor disturbances and chieftaincy‑related matters.

He said the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC), working with security agencies, continued to respond promptly to protect lives and property.

He revealed that the Assembly, through its Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, has enrolled 127 households on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme and assisted 19,966 vulnerable persons to enroll or renew their membership under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to improve access to healthcare.

Mr. Faidoo said the Assembly received 300,000 day‑old chicks under the ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ programme for distribution to registered poultry farmers across the metropolis’s three constituencies.

He also reported intensified waste‑management efforts to improve sanitation, and ongoing collaboration with the Metropolitan Education Directorate to prioritise quality education and learners’ holistic development.

Mr. Faidoo urged the Assembly Members and stakeholders to support STMA’s programmes and interventions to accelerate development across the metropolis.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi