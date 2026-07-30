Youth Investments Key To Ghana’s Prosperity

Group photograph of officials, chiefs, ministers and students present at the WPD commemoration

‎

‎Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo Esq, has stated that Ghana’s population of over 12 million young people represents the single most important fact of the nation’s future, stressing that potential becomes prosperity only through deliberate government investments in education, healthcare, skills development, employment, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

‎He said this at the 2026 commemoration of the World Population Day (WPD), held in Accra on the theme, “Investing in Ghana’s Future through Healthy, Skilled and Empowered Young People.”

‎According to him, Ghana is home to more than 34 million people, and over 12 million of them are young people between the ages of 15 and 35, representing the single most important fact of the nation’s future.

‎To capitalise on this, he said potential becomes prosperity only when governments deliberately invest in education, healthcare, skills development, employment, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

‎Mr. Opare Addo disclosed that through the National Apprenticeship Programme, the powers of young people are acquired through practical skills directly from experienced master craftsmen and artisans.

He added that through the Labour Exchange Programme, structured, safe, and dignified pathways are opened for skilled Ghanaian youth to access international employment opportunities, whilst protecting their rights and enhancing Ghana’s reputation as a reliable source of skilled and talented workforce.

‎He thus expressed appreciation to the National Population Council and the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) for convening the event.

‎Delivering a speech at the event, the Deputy Council Chair, National Population Council, Dr. Nii Akwei Addo, highlighted that Ghana’s population today stands at 34.4 million, approximately, and of this number, roughly 12 million, about 38.2%, are young people between the ages 15 and 35. ‎

‎Dr. Akwei Addo, who also graced the event as the Chairperson, emphasised that this year’s global theme, “Realising the Hopes and Aspirations of Young People, Today and the Future,” recognises young people not as beneficiaries of development but as its drivers.

‎”Handled well, through sustained investment in education, health, skills and decent jobs, this youthful population structure can translate to Ghana’s demographic dividend: a period of accelerated economic growth. Conversely, handled poorly, the same youth bubble becomes a missed opportunity and a source of social and economic strain,” he said.

‎ The 2025 National Labour Statistics, he said, indicated that nearly one in four young persons in Ghana between the ages of 15 and 35 is not in education, employment, or training. Moreover, despite real gains in school enrollment, too many young persons still do not complete the journey from education into skills development and decent employment.

‎”Therefore, investing in the health, education, skills, and empowerment of Ghana’s young people is a role of nations, a role of governments, and a role of society,” he underscored.

‎According to Ag. Executive Director of the National Population Council, Angelina Osei Kodua-Nyanor, Ghana is a remarkably youthful nation, with approximately 12 million citizens aged 15 to 35 making up about 38% of the country’s population. However, this youthful demographic does not automatically guarantee economic growth, as a demographic dividend must be deliberately earned through strategic investment.‎

‎ She pointed out that youth participation must extend beyond mere consultation, allowing young people to actively influence the policies designed for their future. “Government action alone cannot deliver these outcomes; instead, coordinated cross-sector collaboration among civil society, the private sector, and development partners is essential to transform the potential of Ghana’s youth into tangible national development gains,” she added.

‎United Nations Population Fund Country Director, Dr. Wilfred Ochan, emphasised that Ghana stands at a critical threshold with over 12 million young people under age 35. This demographic structure offers a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity, but the primary window to harvest this dividend is narrow and projected to peak around 2031.

‎”To capitalise on this potential, immediate synchronised investments are required. Policy creators must prioritise youth healthcare and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) spending, while educators align curricula with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green energy,” he stated.

‎ He also stated that business leaders should create structured apprenticeships, traditional leaders must combat child marriage, and the youth must actively serve as decision-making partners.

‎For her part, Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, emphasised that empowering young people requires providing a meaningful voice and active citizenship, reminding them to be active citizens rather than mere spectators to build a resilient, prosperous nation.

‎By Janet Odei Amponsah

‎