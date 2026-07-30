Black Sherif Features On Davido’s ORIADÉ Album

Black Sherif

GHANAIAN MUSIC sensation, Black Sherif, is the only Ghanaian artiste to get a feature on Davido’s 13-track album titled ‘ORIADÉ’.

This was made public after the Afrobeats icon, born David Adedeji Adeleke, revealed the official tracklist for his forthcoming sixth studio album, just days before its scheduled release on July 31, 2026.

According to many, Black Sherif’s feature on the ‘Amazing Grace’ track of the album, is because of his massive cross-border appeal, powerful storytelling, and undeniable chart dominance in Ghana. Black Sherif blends highlife, reggae, and raw reality into his music, providing an emotional depth and gritty storytelling style that complements Davido’s dynamic Afrobeats framework.

The collaboration follows a period of heavy chart presence by Black Sherif in Ghana, highlighting a strategic mutual respect between the two stars to bridge Nigerian and Ghanaian markets seamlessly.

The 13-track project boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, featuring Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay, highlighting Davido’s blend of African and international talent.

The announcement video, accompanied by a stirring Yoruba eulogy, reflected the album’s cultural inspiration and symbolism. “The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne,” Davido wrote, introducing what will be his sixth studio album and seventh overall project since rising to prominence more than a decade ago.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke