TT Brothers Criticises GFA Administration

Mr Isaac Tetteh

Experienced football administrator and businessman, Isaac Tetteh, popularly known as TT Brothers, has launched a scathing attack on the Kurt Okraku-led administration of the Ghana Football Association, describing its seven-year tenure as “below average.”

Speaking in an interview, Tetteh said the current leadership has left domestic clubs struggling and called on the GFA President to either double his efforts or vacate the position for a more competent team.

“Most Ghanaians don’t like the truth, but I don’t belong to that class of people,” he stated.

According to him, many who had high hopes in Okraku when he took office in 2019 have been left disappointed.

“Kurt has really disappointed some of us who thought he was coming to turn things around, but I must admit he has performed poorly so far,” Tetteh said.

He pointed to the Black Stars’ squad for the World Cup as evidence of the poor state of the domestic league. “The fact that only one player from our local league, in the person of Benjamin Asare, was at the World Cup attests to the fact our league is poorly run, as compared to the South African team which was heavily represented by local league players,” he noted.

Tetteh further accused the current administration of politicising football governance.

“Everything in our league has turned into politics. It is a national project but one person has hijacked it to his advantage, enrich himself and intimidate others. This is not right and must stop now,” he alleged.

The businessman is now urging all stakeholders in Ghana football to come together to restore the sport’s fortunes.

He argued that with the right leadership and collective effort, the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions can regain their competitiveness and relevance both locally and internationally.

A Sports Desk Report