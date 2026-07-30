GFA Announces Official Meals Partner Of Women’s Premier League

Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced KFC Ghana as the Official Meals Partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League in a move aimed at strengthening support for women’s football.

The partnership underscores KFC Ghana’s commitment to the development of the women’s game by providing meal support throughout the league season. It also aligns with the GFA’s broader strategy of building stronger relationships with corporate organisations to enhance the growth and professionalism of domestic football.

According to the GFA, the collaboration is expected to improve the welfare of players and officials, recognising their vital role in the continued progress of the Women’s Premier League.

The Association believes the agreement is another step towards creating a more sustainable and competitive women’s football environment, as the league continues to attract greater corporate interest and investment.

The GFA welcomed KFC Ghana to the Women’s Premier League family and expressed optimism that the partnership will make a meaningful contribution to the development of women’s football in the country while supporting the league’s long-term growth.

By Wletsu Ransford