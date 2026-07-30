FIFA Offers Member Associations $40m To Back Commercial Investment Plan

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has written to all 211 member associations, offering up to $40 million in funding if they approve a controversial proposal to sell minority stakes in the governing body’s flagship competitions.

Under the plan, member associations that endorse the proposal by 19 September will gain immediate access to an initial $20 million from 1 January 2027, with a further $20 million expected later.

The funds will come from the sale of a minority stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise, a commercial subsidiary created to maximise revenue through private investment.

FIFA believes the initiative could generate as much as $10 billion, with the new subsidiary set to oversee the commercial rights of major competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

However, the proposal has sparked strong opposition from football bodies in Europe, Asia and North America, with critics raising concerns over a lack of transparency and proper consultation.

Reports suggest several FIFA Vice-presidents were not fully informed about the plan before it was announced, with some claiming they were only given a broad vision rather than details of an already-developed proposal.

In his letter, Infantino described the initiative as a “game-changing opportunity” and said it was his responsibility to present fully developed proposals that would benefit FIFA’s members.

The English Football Association criticised the process, saying it had no prior knowledge of the proposal and was deeply concerned by the apparent lack of governance. The FA added it would state its position once FIFA provides full details of the plan.