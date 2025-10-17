EOCO Arrest Was God- Ordained – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has reframed his recent detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as a divine intervention meant to educate Ghanaian youth.

The musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., believes his experience offers crucial lessons about lawful property acquisition. He stated that his arrest, connected to an investigation into a yellow Lamborghini Urus, was ultimately God-ordained. “I feel God sent him for us to educate the people,” Shatta Wale explained, referring to EOCO Executive Director Raymond Archer.

He now considers Archer a friend for opening his eyes to proper procedures. The artiste urged young people to be more cautious, noting that he now asks critical questions before making purchases. “If I want to purchase something, I ask, ‘Is it legit?'” he shared during a television interview.

The luxury vehicle was initially seized in August 2025 as part of an international probe alleging it was stolen and connected to proceeds of fraud. EOCO acted under Ghana’s mutual legal assistance laws in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Shatta Wale now aims to use his platform to spread awareness, transforming a personal legal challenge into a public lesson on due diligence and smart investing.