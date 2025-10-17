Bawumia’s 2024 Early Concession Saved Ghana – Adomako Baafi

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

FORMER VICE President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been hailed for contributing significantly to protect the peace in the country with his early concession of the 2024 national elections.

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said Dr. Bawumia’s patriotic action is the reason the country’s peace and unity is still intact today.

He pointed out that tension in the country was rising to the roof level right after the 2024 general election, and Dr. Bawumia’s wise decision to concede defeat early, instantly diffused the tension.

Adomako Baafi has therefore rejected assertions by some detractors of Dr. Bawumia, who have labeled the NPP 2024 presidential candidate as a weak leader because of his early concession.

Contrary to the view of the Dr. Bawumia’s detractors, Adomako Baafi insisted that the ex-vice president is a bold and confident leader, who deserves to be president in 2028.

“Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is bold and confident, that’s why he is usually calm,” he said and added, “people who usually make noise are weak, but Dr. Bawumia is very calm and a bold person.”

Still showering tons of praises on Dr. Bawumia for his early concession of the 2024 polls, he stated that the patriotic act is among the numerous reasons Dr. Bawumia will be president in 2028.

“Dr. Bawumia with his early concession has proven to the citizenry that he is not obsessed with political power. It also shows that he’s someone who has Ghana’s interest and peace at heart.

“That single act by Dr. Bawumia, which certainly helped to protect the peace in the country, has won him numerous admirers, who would love to vote for him as their president in 2028,” he stated.

According to Adomako Baafi, the other presidential hopefuls in the NPP are also good but Dr. Bawumia easily stands tall among them and would lead the party to victory in 2028.

“The other NPP presidential aspirants are good, but Dr. Bawumia is the best amongst them. If we don’t honour Bawumia with our votes, posterity will not forgive us,” he told the NPP delegates.

Adomako Baafi also stated emphatically that Dr. Bawumia was not the reason why the NPP failed to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections after ruling the country for eight years.

“I totally disagree with anyone who will accuse Dr. Bawumia for being the cause of the NPP’s 2024 defeat. The NPP was naked in the area of security, and that was key reason for our defeat,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi