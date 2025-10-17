Be Measured In Your Campaign – Seth Acheampong Cautions NPP Aspirants

Seth Acheampong



Former Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, has advised presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their supporters to exercise restraint in their campaign messages and conduct.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr. Acheampong underscored the importance of unity within the party, urging candidates to focus on presenting their vision for the NPP and Ghana rather than resorting to divisive or inflammatory statements.

He stressed that a united NPP is essential for maintaining Ghana’s democratic balance and for positioning the party as a credible alternative to the current administration.

“We must be cautious and ensure that our words and actions are ones we can confidently defend at any time,” he said. “I value unity and stability, and these can only be achieved if we are measured in our approach. Let’s focus on the things that bring us together, not what divides us.”

Mr. Acheampong added that internal cohesion would strengthen the NPP’s public image and readiness for governance. “We need unity to become a force the people recognise. If we are divided, we cannot be the viable alternative Ghanaians are looking for,” he cautioned.

His comments follow recent remarks by NPP presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who suggested that if he were Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he would not have conceded defeat in the 2024 general election until the Electoral Commission had officially declared the results.

The NPP’s upcoming presidential primary, scheduled for January 31, 2026, is shaping up to be a hotly contested race among five candidates: former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong; former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; and former NPP General Secretary, Ing. Kwabena Agyepong.

Following the balloting, Mr. Agyapong secured the first slot, followed by Dr. Acheampong, Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Adutwum, and Ing. Agyepong.

