Tony Lithur Appointed Chair Of Mahama Cares Foundation

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed private legal practitioner, Tony Lithur, as the Board Chairman of the Mahama Cares Foundation.

The announcement was made yesterday at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, where the President emphasised the need for a transparent structure for the foundation.

President Mahama, in his address, stated, “The work of uplifting the most vulnerable in our society cannot be improvised.”

He said it requires sustainability, integrity, and strong leadership.

Mr. Lithur, who was the President’s lawyer in 2012 and 2020 elections’ petitions, in a response, said, “I am honoured by the trust the President has placed in me.”

He noted that his primary focus will be to build a governance structure that is beyond reproach, ensuring that the foundation operates with the highest levels of transparency and efficiency.

The Mahama Cares Foundation aims to provide financial assistance for specialist-level treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, kidney failure, and cardiovascular conditions.

It will cover costs not included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and it also seeks to relieve the financial burden on individuals and families affected by these diseases.

By Belinda Adjei