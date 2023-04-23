Ernest Yaw Anim Elected Kumawu NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Ernest Yaw Anim

The Sekyere-Kumawu delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party, in the Ashanti Region have elected Ernest Yaw Anim, a failed District Chief Executive as the New Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

He manage to pull 194 votes, by beating his other contenders such as Kwame Appiah Kubi, who had 10, Osei Hwere Bempa 5 votes, Ama Serwaah 181, and Dr Aboagye Dacosta of the Ghana Health Service, who had 27 votes respectively.

On Sunday, about 420 delegates, drawn from 25 electoral areas gathered at the Philip Basoah Community Center at Besoro, to cast their ballot.

The election started at 11:40 am under tight security which was supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Five candidates contesting the parliamentary slot were Ama Serwaah, Dr Da-costa Aboagye, Ernest Yaw Anim, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Osei Bempah Hwereh.

Three aspirants, Philip Banor, Lawyer Edward Kofi Osei, and Opanin Yaw Baah withdrew from the contest.

The Kumawu seat was announced vacant after the passing of the incumbent MP, Philip Basoah.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to organise a by-election in the Kumawu constituency.

According to the EC, nominations will be received at the Sekyere Kumawu District Office of the Commission from 2nd May 2023 to 5th May 2023 between the hours of 9am to 12 pm and 2pm to 5pm on each day.

The parliamentary candidate is a chartered accountant.

He was also a senior Accountant at Vanguard Properties Development, Ghana.

He held several positions at Vanguard including Financial Controller where he managed an annual budget of over $4m on four different projects.

He also ensured compliance with all regulatory frameworks – companies code, and taxation.

Before joining Vanguard, he was an Account Officer at Millennium Development Authority Ghana.

He has also worked as Assistant Manager, Tax Services for Nobisfields.

Ernest was a graduate assistant at Ohio University Economics Department and holds the following qualifications:

Masters of Financial Economics at Ohio University, Professional Certificate in Accounting from ACCA and B.Com from the University Of Cape Coast.

He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

-BY Daniel Bampoe