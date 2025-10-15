Essential Cosmetics, 3 Angels Medical CentreEnhance Breast Cancer Awareness

Fafa Gozo (L) Joyce Konadu Idun and a participant in a group photograph

Over hundred women and men at Tema community 23 and its environs gathered at the 3 Angels Medical Centre to partake in the Breast Cancer awareness programme .

The advocacy programme organised by Essential Cosmetics in partnership with 3 Angels Medical Centre seek to educate women on the importance of regular mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams in detecting breast cancer early. Also, participants were educated on risk factors of the cancer which include genetics, family history, age, and lifestyle.

CEO of Essential Cosmetics, Joyce Konadu Idun, said the programme is based on her outfit’s strong commitment to health and community support by making breast cancer awareness a central part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Caption: Samuel Tagoe

“At essential, every year, we organise breast cancer awareness event with medical centers, and this year we decided to partner with 3 Angels Medical Center because they are also in support of the breast cancer awareness drive,” she said.

Ms. Konadu Idun emphasised that many women are hesitant to undergo screening because they fear the potential diagnosis, saying, “they often think that ignorance is bliss, believing that if they don’t know about the cancer, it won’t affect them.”

However, Ms. Konadu Idun stressed that early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer. She encouraged women to take proactive steps and get screened, so that if cancer is detected, they can work together to combat it.

CEO of 3 Angels Medical Center, Samuel Tagoe expressed the medical center’s excitement to be part of the programme.

“We partnered to create awareness on the need for everybody to know what is happening to their breast. You should know your breast so much so that when you notice any change in it, you can immediately seek advice, medical advice, that is the sense of this programme,” he said.

He announced that their facility will be offering free breast screening throughout the month of October.

“We’ve done breast cleaning, the goal is to spread awareness about breast cancer, which is treatable when detected early,” he said, inviting women to walk in at any time for a screening by the medical staff.

A section of the participants

The Dzidula Pink Foundation Breast Cancer Survival, Fafa Gozo, said women should prioritise early screening to prevent the cancer spread.

BY Prince FiifiYorke