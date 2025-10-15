Justice Dennis Adjei Launches New Book

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye launching the book

A Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, has launched a new book which explores the global framework of international human rights law and its relevance to Africa’s judicial practice.

The 20-chapter book, titled “International Human and Peoples’ Rights: Law and Practice,” examines major human rights systems, landmark cases, and evolving legal principles from civil and political rights to economic, social, and collective dimensions.

The launch took place at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences last Friday in Accra.

Justice Adjei, who also serves as a Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, mentioned that his motivation for writing the book came from the need to bridge the gap between theory and practice in international human rights jurisprudence.

“Wherever I travel, whether to a library or a bookshop, I find literature on the African, Inter-American, and European human rights courts, as well as on the ICC and ICJ, but never in a single volume. This book brings them all together,” he said.

He further explained that the book contains simple language which can help leaders to understand how international courts operate.

“Everybody must get a copy. The language is simple and engaging. It will help not only lawyers but also institutional leaders and scholars to understand how international courts operate,” he stressed.

Justice Adjei emphasised the need for countries to honour their treaty obligations once they ratify international conventions, and distinguished between “human rights,” which belong to individuals, and “peoples’ rights,” which are collective.

He also highlighted the importance of legal interpretation in adjudication, stressing that “interpretation is not common sense; it is the effective use of appropriate legal tools.”

The chairman of the book launch, former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Rev. Aaron Mike Oquaye, lauded Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei for his remarkable scholarly contributions to legal education and jurisprudence.

He described the author as a “distinguished scholar and luminary” whose works have enriched both academia and the judiciary.

He further commended Justice Adjei for his diligence in keeping his writings current and relevant in a rapidly evolving legal environment.

“He continues to revise his texts to maintain their accuracy and usefulness. That discipline is the hallmark of a serious scholar,” Prof. Oquaye stated.

The launch also marked the reintroduction of three revised editions of Justice Adjei’s earlier works: “Modern Approach to the Law of Interpretation in Ghana, Alternative Dispute Resolution: A Ghanaian Perspective” (co-authored with Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu), and “Essential Laws on Credit Creation and Administration of Security Interests: A Ghanaian Perspective”.

Prof. Oquaye described each of the books as “authoritative and timely” additions to Ghana’s legal literature.

“It combines academic depth with practical insight—a one-stop resource that reflects deep research, global exposure, and unwavering dedication to advancing the law,” he said, as he officially launched the 968-page publication.

The book was reviewed by media personality and private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini.

BY Florence Asamoah Adom