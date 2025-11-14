Ex-Kwesimintsim MP Keen On Improving Education

One of the facilities

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim in the Western Region, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, is poised to continue with his projects which were geared towards improving the standard of education in the area.

One of such educational infrastructure is an ultramodern kindergarten (KG) block with ancillary facilities for Adentem-Mpatado community in the constituency.

The facility was commissioned recently and it is currently in active use.

The former MP noted that the move was part of his commitment to improving educational infrastructure and learning outcomes in the Kwesimintsim constituency,

He noted that the twin community, Adientem–Mpatado, which had never benefited from a public basic school, now boasts of the ultramodern KG block.

He said the initiative will enable young learners in the area to access basic education within their own community.

He said he is also addressing the long-standing challenge of school children having to commute long distances to neighbouring communities like Assakae and Anaji to attend primary and junior high schools.

Dr. Armah, a former Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) said he has initiated the construction of a 14-unit, one-storey primary and junior high school block.

He said the school block will be equipped with ancillary facilities including an ICT laboratory, library, staff rooms, and a 12-seater sanitary facility.

“The progress of this critical project, after less than a year since commencement, has been remarkable,” he said.

“There are high assurances that it will be completed within schedule”, he added.

He indicated that the initiative affirms his steadfast commitment to improving lives and transforming educational narratives in the Kwesimintsim Constituency.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi