Stonebwoy’s ‘Up & Runnin6’ Surpasses 20 Million Audiomack Streams

Stonebwoy

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy’s much talked about album titled, “Up & Runnin6”, has made massive achievement, surpassing 20 million streams on Audiomack music streaming app, according to Tune Stat.

Stonebwoy’s sixth studio album, “Up & Runnin6”, was released on October 24, 2024, marking his biggest leap yet.

The project blends his signature Afro‑Caribbean vibe with Afrobeat, Amapiano, R&B and high‑energy dancehall, showcasing 13 tracks that run just over 41 minutes.

The album has hit singles like “Jejereje” (featuring Ginton), the buzz‑track that dominated radio and streaming charts.

The album featured artistes such as Wyclef Jean, ODUMODUBLVCK, Duncan Mighty, Jahmiel, 10Tikk, Larruso, Spice, Amaria BB, Blvk H3ro, Kaylan Arnold, Chi Ching Ching, among others.

The album was mastered by production powerhouses such as Samsney, Bijan Amir, Jon P, Dave Nunes, Ginton, Shyne, Streetbeatz, Mix Master Garzy, Young Lee, and Nana Rouges contributed beats.

It will be recalled that during the launch party of the album, it attracted an array of A-list super stars such as Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaw Kese, D‑Black, Bullgod, and more.

Thematically, the album dives into introspection, spirituality, romance, and empowerment—perfect for fans craving both depth and club‑ready energy. Critics have praised its versatility and how Stonebwoy “flexes his Afro‑Caribbean roots while pushing global boundaries”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke