Akufo-Addo Mourns Victims Of GAF Recruitment Tragedy

Former President, Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the family of the six Ghanaian women who died during a military recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a stampede broke out among thousands of applicants seeking to join the Ghana Armed Forces, leaving six dead and several others in critical condition.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, November 13, former President, Nana Akufo-Addo conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and potential recruits as well as those injured at the hospital.

“I returned from Angola to the devastating news of the tragic deaths of six potential recruits into the Ghana Armed Forces, with several others receiving treatment for varying degrees of injuries sustained from the incident, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra”.

“I convey to the bereaved families my deep condolences and wish the potential recruits in hospital a rapid recovery from their injuries, and indeed, from the accompanying trauma to all who were at the El Wak stadium, their parents or guardians and their loved ones. It is my hope that each day will bring you renewed strength. May the Lord be with us all at this difficult moment,” Former President Akufo-Addo wrote.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the suspension of the Military recruitment in Accra, whereas the Acting Defense Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured a thorough probe of the incident.

According to a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, the tragedy occurred around 6:20 a.m. when an unexpected surge of applicants violated security protocols and forced their way through the gates ahead of the scheduled screening.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah