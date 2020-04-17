Family Member Of Late Covid-19 Boy Tests Positive

Information reaching DGN Online, indicates that a family member of the 19 year-old Covid-19 patient who died at Walewale in the North East Region has tested positive for the virus.

A sample was taken from persons who came into contact with the deceased and sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing and one result came back positive.

A source told DGN Online that samples of 35 family members of the deceased Covid-19 were taken for testing after their relative died of the disease.

“ 35 samples were taken for testing and one came back positive for covid-19,” the source revealed.

The family member who tested positive for the Covid-19 is said to have been in close contact with the deceased before his death.

He has since been isolated and sent to a center to commence treatment.

Meanwhile , health workers and other family members who were under mandatory quarantine and tested negative have been released.

The family have since been briefed about the test result and they have accepted it.

The 19-year old boy died at the Walewale government hospital after he was brought to the facility coughing and showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The hospital took a sample and sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing and the result came back positive.

It has emerged that the deceased covid-19 patient have no international travel history.

Meanwhile, residents are living in fear since news broke that a native died of the covid-19 virus.

North East is the fourth region from the five regions of the north to have confirmed a covid-19 case.

In total, the North East region has recorded two Covid-19 positive cases.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale