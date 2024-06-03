Fashion Takes Center Stage at TGMA 25

Adwoa Neolla, Yaa Miss Malaika 23, Afua Asantewaa and Afriyie

Several celebrities looked stunning on the red carpet at the just-ended 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in 2024.

As was to be expected, most male celebs wore stylish suits, while others dared to show off their vibrant and daring outfits on the red carpet.

Over the years, some celebrities fashion choices have captured the attention of Ghanaians and become the talk of the town both during and after the event.

Fella Makafui

This year was no exception, with celebrities displaying their impeccable fashion sense as they made their way down the red carpet.

These celebrities’ sharp, polished, edgy, and sophisticated ensembles on the red carpet made striking statements.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke