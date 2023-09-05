FDA Not Against Local Businesses

Daddey-Adjei addressing the media

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has addressed the many complaints from local businesses about the complex procedures involved in registering products with the authority.

In response to the many concerns raised, the Deputy Chief Executive, of the Food Division, Roderick Daddey-Adjei, indicated that the FDA which has an oversight responsibility of protecting the health and safety of the citizenry takes precautions before approving products for the market.

He indicated that before the authority approves a product be it foods, cosmetics, or household chemicals, it goes through a series of procedures not limited to laboratory analysis, document review, correction, and amendments by applicants before it gets final approval.

This is in accordance with the Public Health Act, Act 851, 2012, sections 97 and 118, which states that a person shall not manufacture, prepare, import, export, distribute, sell, supply, or exhibit for sale any of the products regulated by the FDA unless the product has been registered by the Authority.

Mr. Daddey-Adjei said the registration processes as per the act are not designed to frustrate local businesses but are a mandatory requirement in ensuring that products sold in the country are healthy and safe for consumers before it is certified and approved by the authority.

He further disclosed that to minimize the delay in business registration, the authority has curated innovative service products known as client services which eases the stress businesses go through in registering their products.

“This client service initiated by Chief Executive, FDA, Delese Mimi Darko is an improved service module that eases tension allowing businesses to learn how the authority operates before products are approved,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Daddey-Adjei said the authority issues progressive licenses to small-scale-sized food processors to help the local food industry grow to an extent where all grocery shops and supermarkets will be stocked with at least 60% of made in Ghana food products.

He said the Progressive Licensing Scheme issued in three stages, pink, yellow, and green is to strengthen the capacities of cottage and small-scale food processors and provide guidance towards the implementation of food safety management systems.

“These licenses are issued to startups to check good manufacturing practices which include medical text, improving sanitation, documentation creating friendly environment for businesses to produce made in Ghana products. We are not against them,” he emphasized.

He gave this explanation at the maiden edition of the MAE Fair 2023 held at the W.E.B DuBois centre in Accra.

In a speech read on behalf of the Director General, of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Alexander Dodoo averred that standards plays a crucial role in ensuring products are safe for consumers as the authority conducts confirmative assessments activities which include testing and certification to ensure goods are safe, reliable and of good quality.

“As a member of the ISO, the authority is actively involved in regional standardization activities to ensure Ghana is not left behind in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)” the statement read.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke