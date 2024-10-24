FDA Warns Against Galamsey Water Packaging

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned against the packaging and distribution of products in sachets labelled as “galamsey water”.

The FDA warned the public that individuals and entities engaged in the packaging and distribution of unwholesome products will face strict sanctions from the Authority.

“The FDA warns that the packaging of unwholesome water not only undermines public health and safety, but also poses significant health risks to the population. It is essential to note that a manufacturing facility licensed to produce sachet water cannot legally use its facility to produce any other product,” it pointed out.

The Authority urged the public to desist from engaging in or supporting the packaging of water contaminated by galamsey or any unwholesome sources.

“The FDA remains committed to safeguarding public health and safety. We will continue to monitor and enforce compliance to protect the lives of all Ghanaians,” it added.

BY Florence Adom Asamoah